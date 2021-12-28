Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Booking were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,745.50.

BKNG traded up $12.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,407.43. 2,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,362. The company has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of 261.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,343.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,299.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

