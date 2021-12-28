BOOM (BOOM) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, BOOM has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $86,093.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00044461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007122 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,130,100 coins and its circulating supply is 778,099,367 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

