Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01), with a volume of 214,805 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 million and a P/E ratio of -7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.85.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

