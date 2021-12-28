Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Trading Down 5.5%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.30 and last traded at $23.30. 1,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRDF)

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets specialized biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers for a range of applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

