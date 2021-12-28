Boson Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $109.52 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $109.52 million and $5.72 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00003641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.44 or 0.00284114 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00010977 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000931 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00016430 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 73% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

