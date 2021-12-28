Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.43

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $3.93. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 355,056 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $135.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.09.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCLI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $472,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 111,818 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,412,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 82,374 shares during the period. 15.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

