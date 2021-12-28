Bread (BRD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.60 Million

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $65.27 million and $2.60 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bread alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.