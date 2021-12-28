Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $369.29

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 369.29 ($4.96) and traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.84). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.84), with a volume of 139,253 shares.

BRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.65) to GBX 400 ($5.38) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.51) to GBX 430 ($5.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.78) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.44).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 364.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 369.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. Brewin Dolphin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider Joanna Hall purchased 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.65) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.10 ($6,674.42). Insiders have bought a total of 1,521 shares of company stock worth $527,518 in the last 90 days.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.