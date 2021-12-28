Bridge Advisory LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridge Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.6% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $342.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.48. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

