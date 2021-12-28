Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Brinker International stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,719. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $220,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

