Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Verity & Verity LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.3% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 135.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $673.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $572.68 and a 200 day moving average of $515.40. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $676.30.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.39.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.