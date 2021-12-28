Brokerages Anticipate Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cricut’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cricut will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cricut.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%.

CRCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.71.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $715,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,222,091 shares of company stock valued at $29,586,834 and sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cricut in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cricut by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cricut in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.85. 12,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,353. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cricut (CRCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.