Brokerages Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Brokerages expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will report sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $15.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $16.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.45 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $162.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average of $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $116.87 and a one year high of $166.44.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 164.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,220,000 after acquiring an additional 79,249 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,577,000 after buying an additional 17,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,827,000 after buying an additional 78,027 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

