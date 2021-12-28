Brokerages Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.02 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. ASGN posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

In other news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,200,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Frantz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,962,755. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 8.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.51. ASGN has a one year low of $79.99 and a one year high of $131.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.05.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

