Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to Post $0.52 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Genpact posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $53.29. 328,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,384. Genpact has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Genpact by 284.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Genpact by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 987.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

