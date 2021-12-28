Brokerages Expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.33 Million

Brokerages predict that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report $152.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.60 million to $155.08 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $146.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $610.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.21 million to $613.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $654.53 million, with estimates ranging from $642.75 million to $672.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.11. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -464.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.