Brokerages Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to announce sales of $100.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.21 million. Lannett reported sales of $133.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $386.38 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $445.01 million, with estimates ranging from $414.01 million to $476.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.62 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 95,900 shares of company stock valued at $174,609 over the last three months. 14.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lannett by 27.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter worth $77,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the second quarter worth $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 55.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the third quarter worth $30,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

