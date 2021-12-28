Brokerages Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. REV Group posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

REVG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of REV Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 94.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in REV Group by 13,784.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REVG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. REV Group has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

