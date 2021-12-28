Brokerages Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will post $3.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 billion and the lowest is $3.67 billion. Mosaic posted sales of $2.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year sales of $12.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $16.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Mosaic stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

