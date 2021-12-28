Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,093 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after buying an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.75.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total value of $1,115,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,432 shares of company stock worth $36,525,293 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $209.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

