Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 792 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 718.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 272,254 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 31.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,010,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,335,000 after buying an additional 239,589 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE opened at $350.75 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $262.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.43 and a 200-day moving average of $353.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.