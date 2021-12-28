Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 9,250 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,022,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,811,000 after purchasing an additional 189,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 231,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $175.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $175.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.23.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

