Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,052 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $247.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $249.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.50 and its 200-day moving average is $225.25.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

