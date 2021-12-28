Brookstone Capital Management Buys 14,292 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kellogg by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Kellogg by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

K stock opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

