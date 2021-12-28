Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,638 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.62 and a one year high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.