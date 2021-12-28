Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 5.69% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFIG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.