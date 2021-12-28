Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. TD Securities increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.