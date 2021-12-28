Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after buying an additional 786,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,879,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,255,623,000 after buying an additional 346,595 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,696,650,000 after buying an additional 92,873 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

