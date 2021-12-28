Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.81 Million Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,366,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

SUSL stock opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $63.52 and a 1-year high of $84.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.