Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.90 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth $322,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 699.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $279.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.49. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.36 and a fifty-two week high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

