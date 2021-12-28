Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 72,613 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,494.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,613 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,517.8% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 102,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 95,897 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 513.9% during the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 85,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 481.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 546.2% during the third quarter. EQ LLC now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $65.48.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.