Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 77,316 Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.44% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,822,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period.

Shares of GTO stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.75 and a one year high of $57.77.

