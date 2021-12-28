Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $50.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $46.29 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

