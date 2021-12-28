Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after acquiring an additional 112,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $258.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.37. The company has a market cap of $254.43 billion, a PE ratio of 142.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total value of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,334 shares of company stock valued at $145,421,795. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.