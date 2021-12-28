Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,439 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 1.13% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth about $267,000.

ALTL opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06.

