Brookstone Capital Management Sells 414,208 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,208 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 90,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 195,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 509.6% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 12,729 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.