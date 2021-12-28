Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $69.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

