BSCView (BSCV) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,105.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $230,788.96 and $8,105.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059894 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.47 or 0.07900924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00076261 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,068.73 or 0.99931691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052265 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.