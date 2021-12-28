BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as low as $1.69. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 598,286 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $34.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.62.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.65 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSQR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BSQUARE by 5.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in BSQUARE in the second quarter worth $266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BSQUARE by 5,353.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 93,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in BSQUARE in the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

