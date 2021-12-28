BTSE (BTSE) Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week

BTSE (CURRENCY:BTSE) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, BTSE has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. BTSE has a market cap of $26.50 million and $1.19 million worth of BTSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTSE coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.09 or 0.00012765 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00059073 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.25 or 0.07931156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00076055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,630.25 or 0.99904170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052249 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008106 BTC.

BTSE Profile

BTSE’s total supply is 165,904,711 coins and its circulating supply is 4,354,711 coins. The official website for BTSE is www.btse.com . BTSE’s official Twitter account is @BTSEcom

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSE is a multi-currency spot and futures trading platform custom-built and is designed to bring efficiency and stability to the cryptocurrency trading landscape today. The BTSE utility token provides a unique opportunity for existing BTSE users and those who wish to use BTSE’s platforms and services. “

BTSE Coin Trading

