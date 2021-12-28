Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 35,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $3,095,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. Bunge has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $96.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Bunge’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

