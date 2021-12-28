Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.83

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 9072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

BNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 152,767 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $866,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,204,000 after acquiring an additional 329,730 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

