Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $45.43 million and $56,282.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $210.85 or 0.00440125 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

