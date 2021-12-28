Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after buying an additional 822,251 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,908,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,215,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 594,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,923,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.62. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

CADE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

