Cadence Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,827 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,827 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 13.6% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.48. 68,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,195,234. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.