Callisto Network (CLO) Market Cap Hits $15.66 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and $60,547.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,820.85 or 0.07992658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00073704 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

