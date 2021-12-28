Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 1.89% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of GVAL stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

