Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,777,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 227,809 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.13. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

