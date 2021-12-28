Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $53.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.17.

