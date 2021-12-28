Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,957,000 after acquiring an additional 385,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,440 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

